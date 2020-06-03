Image copyright Google Image caption Ladycross Care Home was one of seven facing closure under proposals by Derbyshire County Council

Care home residents cried "a few happy tears" after a council made a U-turn over its proposed closure of seven homes.

Derbyshire County Council originally said the care homes were "no longer fit for purpose".

Following a public consultation and the coronavirus outbreak, the authority has offered to repair or replace the homes instead of closing them down.

The new proposals will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Earlier this year the council proposed closing Ladycross House in Sandiacre, Beechcroft in West Hallam, East Clune in Clowne, Holmlea in Tibshelf, The Spinney in Brimington, Goyt Valley House in New Mills and Gernon Manor in Bakewell.

The plans sparked protests, with some care home residents telling staff they would "rather die" than face moving.

Image caption Demonstrations were held over the closure plans

A public consultation was launched in January and the authority said it received 1,189 responses.

Councillor Jean Wharmby said: "The consultation began before the pandemic which has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on the future of care for older people in Derbyshire.

"As a result we are now proposing to develop local alternatives to the homes requiring major work or to invest in significant repairs."

Dean Stevenson - a volunteer at Ladycross House who campaigned to keep the home open - said residents had "smiles on their faces" and there were "a few happy tears" when they found out their home was safe.

He added: "The campaign now changed direction - we want to try and retain the homes where they are.

"These types of homes are an important piece of community because they have local people in."

