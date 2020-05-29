Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Videos show extent of Long Eaton junior school fire

A blaze that destroyed a school started accidentally, a fire service has said.

Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was destroyed in the fire on Thursday afternoon.

No children were inside at the time and everyone got out safely, with two people treated for minor burns.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire investigators do not believe the fire to be deliberate, but we cannot at this stage say for sure what the cause was."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The school was evacuated and everyone was accounted for

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fire crews from at least seven stations in three counties tackled the blaze

A school spokesman said: "[It] has been an extremely difficult day.

"We cannot thank [the emergency services] enough for their work and efforts in trying to save our school. But, it is with regret, that this has not been possible."

A fundraiser for staff and pupils has raised more than £1,000.

Image copyright DFRS Image caption Frefighters said they tried "really hard" to save the school but the blaze had taken hold

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.