Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption Abdulla Mohsin and his wife Catherine David had been trying to return to New Zealand from Fiji for two months

A couple have returned to New Zealand, 10 weeks after they got "stranded" in Fiji.

Abdulla Mohsin and Catherine David moved from Belper, Derbyshire, to Auckland in January 2019, but were refused re-entry to New Zealand in March after it closed its borders.

The couple are spending 14 days in a "managed isolation facility" before being allowed to return to their home.

The couple now intend to return to the UK permanently.

The newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Fiji in March, before travel restrictions were put in place.

But on 19 March, the government banned non-residents from entering the country.

Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption The couple are finally back in New Zealand

Despite living in the country for 19 months and working for the government's housing agency, the pair were not considered residents.

In May, the couple got an exception and were allowed to fly to New Zealand via Australia.

The couple had an overnight stay in a hotel in Sydney before their flight to Auckland, where their temperatures were tested before they were sent to one of the country's isolation facilities.

Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption The hotel Mr Mohsin and Ms David are staying in is in the centre of Auckland

"We're not allowed to leave our rooms, but we're allowed 20 minutes exercise a day," Mr Mohsin said.

"That's on a supervised walk with three security guards to a fenced-off area close to the quayside."

The couple are both looking forward to being allowed out on Saturday.

"It'll be nice to live in more than one room for the first time in three months," Ms David said.

Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption The couple on one of their 20-minute walks in Auckland

After their experience, they intend to return to the UK earlier than originally planned.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said: "[Passengers'] commitment to managed isolation is a commitment which will continue to support the health and safety of all New Zealanders."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.