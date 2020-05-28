Image copyright Oliver Record Image caption Flames can be seen burning through the school

A fire in the roof of a junior school has sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze at Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, which broke out at about 12:10 BST.

Videos on social media show thick smoke can be seen for miles around the site.

In a statement, the school said there were no pupils in the building at the time but staff had been left "heartbroken" by the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was "safe and accounted for".

Police are also at the scene and have urged people to avoid the area where possible.

Image copyright Victoria Carefoot Image caption The smoke can be seen from the M1

Image copyright Dave Holloway

Adrian Webster, who attended the school as a child, said he had heard "several small explosions" which sounded like "pops".

"The fire alarms are still audible from the main road here," he added.

Dave Holloway, 42, has two children at the school and said they were both upset.

He added: "If the building is unsafe and unstable and the kids can't go back that will be awful.

"My children are both very much looking forward to going back to school as soon as they can."

Nearby Derby Road is closed in both directions, causing delays on some bus routes.

