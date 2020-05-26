Image copyright @DerbyshireARU Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze in the early hours

A large fire has ripped through a Grade II-listed building in Derby.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Friar Gate Goods Yard, in Stafford Street, since being called at 01:13 BST.

Smoke has been seen over the city and crews are using water from the nearby Markeaton Brook to douse the fire.

The fire service said no-one was reported to have been inside the building, which has been derelict for some time.

Image copyright @DerbyshireARU Image caption The fire service asked people nearby to keep windows closed and avoid the area

Police have urged people to avoid the area and keep windows closed, and tweeted: "We've just caught people trying to get into the site to have a look."

Stafford Street, Uttoxeter New Road, Agard Street, Friar Gate and Great Northern Road have been closed.

Image copyright @DerbyshireARU Image caption Water from a nearby brook is being used to tackle the fire

