Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service said the blaze was "well-developed" on the ground floor when firefighters arrived

A man has died after an "accidental" house fire in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were sent to the home on High Street, Tibshelf, at 12:47 BST on Monday following a call from a neighbour who had seen smoke coming from the front door.

The man, 43, was rescued from the first floor and taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man died on Thursday following the blaze, which was confirmed accidental, "most likely due to smoking materials".

"The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are extended to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time," a spokeswoman for the fire service said.

