Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mark McVey died in hospital on 17 May, four days after the alleged van theft took place

Two men arrested after the death of a suspected van thief have been bailed.

Mark McVey is believed to have been assaulted after a stolen Mercedes Sprinter was pursued by its owner in Swadlincote on 13 May.

Mr McVey, 48, from Church Gresley, was detained in connection with the theft but died in hospital on Sunday.

The two men, aged 36 and 53, were initially held on suspicion of causing GBH before being re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Derbyshire Police said it was looking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.