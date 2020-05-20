Climber dies in Peak District cliff fall

Image copyright Edale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The scene of the accident is a well-known climbing location

A climber has died after falling from cliffs in the Peak District.

The man was on crags above the A623 near Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, when he fell at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) sent out 18 personnel in search of the casualty, named locally as well-known climber John Allen.

The team said the operation was made more challenging by members having to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended with two medical first responders, three paramedics in fast response cars, two double-crewed ambulances and a doctor in a car.

An EMRT spokesperson said: "Team members then set about the difficult task of extracting the individual from an unstable location and, using rope system, lowering them down to the road.

"This task was made more challenging due to the necessary requirements for all personnel to be wearing Covid-19 PPE and observing the associated protocols.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the climber's friends and family at this tragic time."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.