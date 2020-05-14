Image copyright University Hospitals of Derby and Burton trust Image caption Norman Austria died on Wednesday at Royal Derby Hospital

A healthcare assistant who died with coronavirus will "live on" in one of his favourite songs, the hospital trust where he worked said.

Norman Austria died on Wednesday at Royal Derby Hospital.

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton (UHDB) said his legacy would continue in the song You Are My Sunshine.

Mr Austria, from the Philippines, would sing the song to "reassure our most vulnerable patients", the trust said.

His wife of 40 years, Shirley, said he was "lovable, caring and responsible".

She added: "He was a wonderful husband. He was very proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren very much.

"Everybody who met Norman loved him and he quickly formed friendships.

"He was very giving and would always be available to help anybody who needed it.

"He loved music and regularly played guitar. We will miss him so much."

Four trust employees have now died with coronavirus and chief executive Gavin Boyle said it had "clearly been an upsetting time for the UHDB family".

Mr Austria's colleagues knew him as a gentle soul and a dedicated professional, the trust said.

Mr Boyle said he had "consistently demonstrated care and compassion towards his patients".

He said: "Nothing was too much trouble, he was always happy to make time to chat with his patients."

