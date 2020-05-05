Image copyright University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust Image caption Treatment areas had to close for "some time" on Tuesday

A break-in at a hospital, where laptops were stolen and televisions were pulled off the walls, has been described as "utterly deplorable" by police.

It happened at Royal Derby Hospital's hand outpatients' area between 20:30 on Monday and 7:30 BST on Tuesday.

The paediatric treatment area, the main therapy treatment area and a number of treatment cubicles had to close for "some time" on Tuesday.

Derbyshire Police said it had started an investigation.

Gavin Boyle, chief executive at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust, said: "This is very upsetting and disheartening for colleagues who are working extremely hard to continue to offer exceptional care to our patients and keep them safe at this time.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to theft and treat all such offences with the upmost severity. We are working closely with Derbyshire Constabulary to support their investigations."

Four laptops were stolen, televisions were pulled off the walls and broken and water damage was caused during the incident, the hospital trust said.

Insp Keith Chambers, from Derbyshire Police, said: "The targeted burglary of a hospital is sickening at any time - but with the current pressures the NHS faces is utterly deplorable.

"The service the Kings Treatment Centre provides is absolutely critical to our community and I have no doubt there are people out there with information about those responsible for this act."

The police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

