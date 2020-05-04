Image copyright Simon Edge Image caption Female swan Hilary and male Stocky have both featured on BBC Countryfile alongside Matt Baker

Two swans have been shot in a "barbarous" attack which killed a female as she lay on a nest of eggs.

Hilary was found dead and the male Stocky injured nearby on the Chesterfield Canal in Worksop on Friday morning.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust said it was "upsetting" as the adult swans, who have featured on BBC Countryfile, were "a feature of the canal".

South Yorkshire Police added it was investigating.

The swans, who were about four years old, have been based at Turnerwood on the Chesterfield Canal for several years.

The canal trust said: "As the female swan, Hilary, sat incubating her nest full of eggs, someone took her life by shooting her in the head with an air rifle.

"Her mate, Stocky, was also shot, as he attempted to defend her."

Rod Auton, 70, a volunteer for the trust, added: "They weren't just any old swans. They had character and were known along the canal. That's why it's upsetting."

Image copyright Chesterfield Canal Trust Image caption Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital said an X-ray showed Hilary had four air rifle pellets in her head

Dan Sidley, from Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital - who attended the scene - said it was "shocking" to find Hilary dead and Stocky with "blood on his neck".

"It was a barbarous attack," he said. "I can't comprehend how someone could take life in such a cruel way.

"It's heartbreaking. The pair were only on Countryfile with Matt Baker a couple of months ago."

Image copyright Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital Image caption Stocky has been treated and is being looked after at the hospital

The 33-year-old said Stocky was making a "swift recovery against the odds" but added the eggs were now not viable.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The birds were discovered by a woman walking along the Chesterfield Canal at 08:20 BST on Friday.

"Officers are now carrying out inquiries including reviewing nearby CCTV footage."

A reward of more than £1,000 has been offered for information.

