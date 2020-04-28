Image copyright University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS trust Image caption Eileen Landers worked for 16 years at Queen's Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, where she died on Sunday

A hospital cleaner with a "heart of gold" has died at the hospital where she worked after contracting Covid-19.

Eileen Landers worked at Queen's Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent for 16 years, the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) said.

The 67-year-old's death on Sunday means she is the third person from the trust to die after contracting the disease.

Staff at the trust will take part in a national minute's silence on Tuesday.

Ms Landers grew up in Tipperary in Ireland, the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters, and came to England in her early 20s.

Her sister Margaret led the tributes following confirmation of her death.

"Eileen had a heart of gold and was the most generous person," she said.

"We will all miss her greatly."

Ms Landers' death follows those of 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani - who NHS England said was the first front-line NHS worker to die after getting the virus - and A&E consultant Manjeet Singh Riyat, who died on 20 April.

UHDB chief executive Gavin Boyle said she was "a very popular member of the team" who was "known for her high standards".

"She was known for her absolute dedication to her role and her dedication to coming to clean the hospital and protect patients," he said.

"The importance of the role Eileen and her colleagues perform simply cannot be overstated."

