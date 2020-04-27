Image copyright Shirebrook Fire Station Image caption Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with crews from Greater Manchester to tackle the fire

The habitats of breeding birds and wildlife have been destroyed in a moorland fire raging for five days.

The fire at Rakes Moss, near Crowden in Derbyshire's Peak District, is still burning having started on Thursday.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said in a post on Friday it had already destroyed about £40,000 worth of its restoration work.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were working in "challenging conditions" to fight the fire.

An RSPB spokeswoman said staff are working with firefighters to fight the blaze.

Media caption Thermal drone footage shows Derbyshire moorland fire

Although the RSPB said "it is too early to say what the ecological damage will be", in a blog post the organisation said: "The fire has burned an area of 2-3 square km.

"This will affect a wide range of breeding birds and other wildlife such as curlews, golden plovers, meadow pipits and mountain hares."

Station manager Colin Winterbottom said firefighters returned to Rakes Moss at 6:00 BST, having left the moor last overnight for their safety.

"Moorland fires are complex incidents, with deep seated fires often burning underground, several feet beyond the fire front.

"We hope that our actions will continue to contain the spread of fire, protecting the ecosystem and wildlife and that the weather will be kind to us and bring some much needed rain."

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Beaters, helicopters and all-terrain vehicles are being used to tackle the flames

The fire service said an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

