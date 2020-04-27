Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Adam Barry was struck by a car while cycling along Derby Road, police said

A man has been arrested following the death of a 15-year-old who was hit by a car while cycling between two villages.

Adam Barry, from Sandiacre, was struck by the vehicle as he was riding along Derby Road, between Borrowash and Risley, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Nottingham but later died.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Derbyshire Police said he was later bailed as inquiries were continuing.

A vehicle, a black Audi A2 believed to have been involved, had been recovered and was being examined by officers, police said.

Initially police said they suspected the driver had failed to stop at the scene and may have continued through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor, immediately after the crash.

