A man who broke four world records in the years following his 100th birthday has died at the age of 108.

Jack Reynolds, from Chesterfield, set new records on every birthday between the ages of 104 and 107.

He became the oldest person to get their first tattoo, go on a rollercoaster, ride a zip wire and perform as a supporting actor on a TV show.

His family said he had been ill since a fall in December and died on Saturday.

The former steelworker was affectionately known as "Jack the Lad" for his late-in-life daredevil exploits.

On his 104th birthday, he had "Jacko" tattooed on his arm and the following year he braved the Twistosaurus rollercoaster at Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire.

When he turned 106, he rode the zip wire at Go Ape in the Lake District and his 107th birthday last year was marked with a cameo appearance in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

As well as making headlines around the world, his record-breaking exploits helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

His daughter, Jayne Goodwin, said her father had been an "unbelievable" man who had always thought of himself as much younger than he was.

She said: "He has been my hero forever and to know him was to love him.

"We all worshipped the ground he stood on and our lives will never be the same without him."

She added plans for a fifth record attempt involving releasing a single for his 108th birthday earlier this month were scuppered by the coronavirus lockdown.

