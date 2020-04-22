Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has been injured in the blaze at the Grade II-listed building

Two doctors were among residents forced out of their homes after a fire raged through a converted mill building.

Firefighters are damping down hot spots at the old lace factory Springfield Mill, in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, after the fire began on Tuesday afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was hurt in the fire in the property, housing more than 100 flats.

Tom Crabtree, a doctor at the Royal Derby Hospital, said he feared he and his partner may have lost everything.

Image copyright Tom Walters Image caption Bridge Street was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze

Mr Crabtree, who lives in the Grade II-listed four-storey building with his partner - who is a paediatric doctor in Lincoln - said: "It looks as if it started in the roof... of our block."

He said he was feeling "numb" and "broken".

"I don't know how else to feel. We don't know if we are going to be allowed in to recover anything left", he added.

"We are completely shaken by it and thankful it wasn't worse and no-one got hurt."

Image caption Tom Crabtree said no residents heard the alarm go off at the building, which dates back to 1888

Mr Crabtree said he had been meant to be working a night shift on Tuesday and was napping on the sofa when he was woken by "people in the car park shouting, 'get out'".

He added: "One of the residents had gone round and banged on all the doors in the block.

"None of us heard the fire alarm go off."

Image caption Mr Crabtree said: "All the residents are affected. I don't want people to think we're particularly special for any reason"

Mr Crabtree and his partner are now staying with friends in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the fire at about 16:20 BST on Tuesday, and had saved at least three-quarters of the building, which dates back to 1888 and is listed by Historic England as being of special architectural interest.

Image caption Firefighters are still damping down hot spots

A spokeswoman said firefighters were still "damping down hot spots that continue to burn in the roof space and between the third and fourth floor of the building".

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin later.

