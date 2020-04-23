Image copyright Supplied Image caption Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang early one morning and a paint-covered rock was left outside the nurse's apartment

A newly qualified nurse who works with Covid-19 patients said she was "anxious and struggling to sleep" after vandals attacked her car.

The 25-year-old Derby NHS worker said she woke up to find her Corsa had been covered in paint, the tyres slashed and the windscreen smashed overnight.

She did not wish to be named because she feared further attacks but said she did not know who did it or why.

Police have made no arrests but appealed for information.

Officers added the damage to the car was done some time between 22:00 BST on 15 April and 08:00 the following morning at a block of flats off Uttoxeter New Road.

'Scared'

The nurse, who has lived in the same street for three years, said: "It's been terrible. Being a newly-qualified nurse on the Covid ward was stressful enough.

"Now I keep waking up and looking outside to check on the car. I'm anxious because I have no clue whatsoever who could have done this.

"I've never argued with the neighbours, or anyone at work. The police have told me it may be a case of mistaken identity. But I'm scared it was not."

Image copyright Supplied Image caption The attack meant the nurse had to cut short her shift caring for patients with coronavirus

A stone daubed with the same paint was also left outside the entrance to her flat making her worried it was a targeted attack.

Her insurance has provided her with a car so she can get to work, but she is worried about mounting costs.

Her friend Sala Kamkosi, 39, also a nurse, added: "I'm angry. My message for whoever did this is just why?

"If they get sick, they might be on her ward. And she would care for them, she is that compassionate."

Image copyright Sala Kamkosi Image caption Sala Kamkosi said finding out what happened would help her friend's anxiety

Derbyshire Police confirmed it had received a report of a nurse's car being "badly damaged".

The force appealed for anyone with CCTV to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.