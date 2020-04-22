Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police would like to speak to this man "in case he has information which could help"

A man walked up to a care worker and gave her a hug before licking her face, police have said.

Officers said the woman, 23, was at a petrol station in High Street, Brimington, at about 17:15 BST on 14 April when the man approached her.

She was wearing her work uniform, the force added, and it is claimed the man thanked her for being a care worker before the alleged assault.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

