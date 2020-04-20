Image copyright UHDB Image caption Dr Manjeet Singh Riyat was described as an "incredibly charming person" who will be missed "immensely"

An accident and emergency consultant who was "hugely respected" nationally has died after contracting coronavirus.

Mr Manjeet Singh Riyat, 52, died earlier on Monday at the Royal Derby Hospital, where he worked.

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton (UHDB) said Mr Riyat - who was the UK's first Sikh A&E consultant - was widely respected across the NHS.

The trust's chief executive said he was an "incredibly charming person", "well loved" and would be missed "immensely".

Gavin Boyle said: "[Dr Riyat] was instrumental in building the Emergency Medicine Service in Derbyshire over the past two decades.

"He was an incredibly charming person and well loved.

"Manjeet knew so many people here across the hospital, we will all miss him immensely."

Miss Susie Hewitt, a fellow consultant emergency medicine at the Royal Derby Hospital said: "Manjeet was enormously valued and much loved as a colleague, supervisor and mentor as well as for his wise council and discreet support in tough times.

"For many, Manjeet was considered the father of the current Emergency Department in Derby and many more will reflect on how his inspiration has shaped their own careers."

This is the second death in the trust. Dr Amged El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat consultant at Queen's Hospital Burton, died last month.

