Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption Abdulla Mohsin and Catherine David moved to New Zealand in January 2019, and have been stranded in Fiji for a month

Two British nationals who relocated to New Zealand last year say they have been refused re-entry to the country because they have the "wrong visas".

Abdulla Mohsin and Catherine David went to Fiji for their honeymoon before New Zealand closed its borders to non-residents in March.

The couple, originally from Derbyshire, relocated to Auckland in January 2019 on a "work to residence" visa.

The New Zealand government said it would not comment on specific cases.

Mr Mohsin moved to New Zealand with Ms David to work for a government housing agency, Kainga Ora.

He said the government agency put him on the "work to residence visa", which required him to work for 24 months in the country to gain residence.

The couple had lived there for 16 months before going on honeymoon to Fiji on 7 March, when there were no travel restrictions in place.

Because they are not residents, they have been refused entry to the country and say they have been left "stranded" in Fiji.

They have been trying to return to New Zealand since the borders were closed on 19 March.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Australia and New Zealand shut their borders to non-residents in mid-March

He said: "We've had four opportunities to fly. We've been turned away at baggage check-in each time.

"We're stuck in Fiji, with a suitcase of holiday clothes, I still have to pay rent in New Zealand, for a house I can't currently live in.

"I'm still paying bills, I'm still paying taxes on my income, but I'm not allowed to enter the country.

"Our biggest fears are that if the pandemic gets worse, they may not have the healthcare facilities to take care of us."

Ms David said: "We were told at the airport, 'You can't come in, you're not a resident'. But we live there.

"All our worldly belongings are there, we've lived there for the last 16 months.

"I'm completely emotionally drained by all this."

A spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand said the border was currently closed to "all but citizens and residents", but exceptions are "in place for extreme circumstances".

Mr Mohsin said: "The New Zealand government recruited me, and they've severely failed in their duty of care to provide us with the correct visas to return to the country."

