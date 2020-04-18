Image copyright Google Image caption The university said action was taken the day after the comments were shown to them

Six University of Derby students have been suspended over "degrading and offensive" comments made online.

The action was taken against five male policing students and one male business student over language used about female students in a group chat.

The university said it was made aware of the messages on Thursday night and the suspensions were made the next day.

An investigation is now being carried out using an external specialist agency.

'Utmost urgency'

The University said it was following its Sexual Misconduct Policy to make sure the investigation was "conducted fairly and thoroughly".

A spokesperson said: "We were incredibly disappointed to see the degrading and offensive language used in online forums about some of our female students.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and is being addressed with the upmost urgency."

The female students affected have been offered support.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.