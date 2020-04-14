Image copyright Derbyshire Fire And Rescue Service Image caption The fire in Woodhead is thought to have been caused by a BBQ that got out of control

Four men have been summonsed to court under new coronavirus legislation after a barbecue set fire to four hectares of Derbyshire moorland.

Police said the men, from Leeds and in their 20s, were accused of meeting people outside of their household, and unnecessary travel.

Fire crews were called to the moorland just off the A628 on the Woodhead Pass at 20:00 BST on Friday.

Police said the men were traced after the fire.

Firefighter Calum Beckett tweeted that he has attended two moorland fires on Woodhead Pass on Friday evening.

He wrote: "Why can't people just listen to the advice they are given, stay indoors and not create unnecessary fires that me and my colleagues have to deal with."

A court date for the men has not yet been set.

