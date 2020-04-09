Image copyright Amber Valley Borough Council Image caption Sheila Oakes has admitted she "made a mistake"

A town's mayor who made "deeply offensive remarks" about Boris Johnson has lost her job at a solicitors firm.

Sheila Oakes, who is the mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire, made the comments on Facebook after the prime minister was admitted to intensive care.

The councillor - since suspended by Labour - said he "completely deserves this". She has since apologised.

Her employer, VHS Fletchers Solicitors, said she was "no longer employed by this firm in any capacity".

Ms Oakes worked as a paralegal at the firm's Ilkeston office.

As a result of her comments, the company said it had become "embroiled in criticism".

In a statement published on its website, VHS Fletchers Solicitors described her remarks as "deeply offensive" and said her views were "not shared by the partners or any other members of staff".

It added: "To wish illness upon anyone must be abhorrent to all right thinking members of the public."

Ms Oakes has accepted she "made a mistake" and on Tuesday she "apologised for upsetting people and saying it".

The local Labour Party has withdrawn the whip, and said there would be an investigation into Ms Oakes's conduct.

