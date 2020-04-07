Image copyright Amber Valley Borough Council Image caption Sheila Oakes admitted she "made a mistake"

A town mayor has apologised for saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson "completely deserves this" after he was admitted to intensive care.

Sheila Oakes, a Labour councillor and mayor of Heanor, in Derbyshire, made the comments below a Facebook post about the news.

Ms Oakes' local Labour party leader said he was "appalled" and said there would be an inquiry.

She has since apologised and accepted she "made a mistake".

In response to a post asking people to say a "little prayer" for the prime minister on Monday night, Ms Oakes had written: "Sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PMs we've ever had."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prime minister, 55, is in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

On Tuesday Ms Oakes said she "apologised for upsetting people and saying it".

She told the BBC: "I didn't think what I said would upset so many people. It came across as not a nice thing to say.

"I'm concerned about nurses and doctors who don't have protective equipment. I said something when I was angry without thinking about the prime minister or his family."

Chris Emmas-Williams, the leader of Amber Valley Labour group, said there would be an investigation into Ms Oakes' conduct.

He said: "This behaviour is totally unacceptable and not what the Labour Party are about.

"I've not made the comments but I feel as leader of the Labour group I have to apologise as well to Boris Johnson and his family and we wish him well because we need everyone possible to fight this disease."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.