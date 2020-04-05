Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a flat in Derbyshire.

Craig Morse, 33, was discovered with a fatal stab wound when police officers were called to Frost Avenue, Langley Mill, at about 02:00 BST on Friday, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Mr Morse's family has been informed.

Tonya Crabtree, of Frost Avenue, Langley Mill, was charged with murder on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

