Coronavirus: Dronfield's Jack Bingley accused of coughing at officer
A man has been accused of coughing at a police officer and saying he had coronavirus.
The alleged attack took place in Dronfield, Derbyshire, after police were called to reports a man, 53, had been assaulted.
Jack Bingley, of Sheffield, was arrested in Chesterfield Road and allegedly coughed while being led away.
The 30-year-old has been charged with common assault and the assault of an emergency service worker.
Following advice from medical staff at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Derbyshire Police said the officer has not had to self-isolate.
Mr Bingley, of Loakfield Drive, Sheffield, has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear before Chesterfield Justice Centre on 3 June.
