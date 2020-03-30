Image copyright UHDB Image caption Amged El-Hawrani's family said he was "a loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend"

A minute's silence has been held in memory of a consultant who was one of the first senior medics in the UK to die after contracting coronavirus.

Amged El-Hawrani died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on Saturday.

His colleagues at Queen's Hospital, Burton, fell silent at 13:00 BST on Monday in honour of the "dedicated" consultant.

Tributes for the 55-year-old have been pouring in from across the medical profession.

Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said the news had hit colleagues "like a train".

He said: "We knew that Amged was unwell and was receiving support and care in Leicester, so we were all hoping for the best, but in some ways prepared for the worst.

"It's brought home to everybody the seriousness of this outbreak and that NHS and social care workers are literally putting their lives on the line."

Skip Twitter post by @bodgoddard Devastated to hear about the death of my colleague Amged El-Hawrani today from COVID19. A much loved consultant. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. — Andrew Goddard (@bodgoddard) March 29, 2020 Report

Mr El-Hawrani's death came after London-based surgeon Dr Adil El Tayar died last Wednesday.

Another doctor, GP Habib Zaidi, died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on Wednesday while being treated for suspected coronavirus.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The family of Mr El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat consultant, thanked his NHS colleagues for working "tirelessly" to save him

The president and chair of the Doctors' Association UK, who are both intensive care doctors, released a joint statement over Mr El-Hawrani's death.

It read: "All doctors, including our members, will be deeply affected by this tragic sad news.

"As the medical community mourns this tragic loss, we would like to extend our thanks to those who are continuing to work themselves into the ground to keep patients safe."

They also called on the government to do more to protect NHS workers, saying this was "especially crucial" for those doing the "highest risk" procedures, such as ear, nose and throat surgeons.

Speaking on Sunday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government "will not stop" to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.