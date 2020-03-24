Image copyright The Virtual Pub Facebook page Image caption Jo Bowtell (top left), who set up the page, said people were joining from all over the world

A former landlady has set up a virtual pub where live music, pub quizzes, darts and comedy shows are hosted.

Jo Bowtell set up The Virtual Pub Facebook page to bring people together during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are posting snaps of their home "beer gardens" and selfies with drinks, and 10 "bar staff" are helping run it.

Tara Simms, who performs in the "pub", said it was the essence of the British spirit by "keeping it light-hearted" and "making the best" of it.

Image copyright Jodie Campbell and Shane Poole Image caption Jodie Campbell and Shane Poole posted selfies of themselves with drinks on The Virtual Pub page

Miss Bowtell, who used to run The Noel Arms in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, started the page on Wednesday and it now has more than 5,500 members.

Musicians and quiz nights have been running through Facebook live video feeds, with answers posted in the comments.

On Sunday, a comedy night was hosted by four performers communicating through Skype, which they filmed on YouTube and posted to the Facebook page.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The virtual pub quiz for people across London

Miss Bowtell, of Spondon, Derbyshire, said: "Everyone is buying into it as they can sit at home and be entertained as if they are in the same place. It is a haven.

"We have already started to plan for Easter so people can have something to look forward to."

Image copyright Hannah Elizabeth Image caption Some members of the pub page have been playing the entertainment on Facebook through their television

She added: "It is like running an actual pub without the hassle of serving the booze.

"In such bleak times, it is important to find a positive."

The 40-year-old said the musicians had been able to share their PayPal details with viewers so people could donate to the musicians if they wanted.

Image copyright Tara Simms Image caption Tara Simms said the page is "a place to escape" and she was "so proud of Jo for doing it"

Miss Simms, a singer/guitarist who played a two-hour set through Facebook live on Sunday, said: "It is great because you watch people coming online and having banter while playing.

"For me, it was just like playing a gig. I was telling people to sing along."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.