A council has suspended some waste collections due to staff shortages following the coronavirus outbreak.

Derby City Council said it would stop garden and food waste collections, although general waste and recycling bins would still be emptied.

Residents have asked what they should do with the waste in the meantime.

The authority said it understood the changes were "frustrating" but it needed to prioritise other services in this "unprecedented situation".

The city's brown bins for garden and food waste, which are collected fortnightly, were due to be emptied on Tuesday.

However, many residents reported their bins had been missed, prompting the council to issue the statement online.

A council spokesman could not say how long the collections would be suspended for, adding the Raynesway Recycling Centre was still open and functioning for residents to take their garden rubbish.

It warned residents there could be further impact to refuse collection in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils told anyone awaiting test results to put used tissues into a tied plastic rubbish bag before double bagging.

The advice is that if the individual tests negative for Covid-19, the bag can be added to the general waste bin. However, if the person tests positive, it should be stored for 72 hours before being put with the general waste.

