Routine GP appointments in Derbyshire have been suspended to allow doctors to "concentrate on urgent" care during the coronavirus outbreak.

The county's local medical committee said the decision was taken due to the "unprecedented impact" of Covid-19.

The British Medical Association previously said routine monitoring of long-term conditions could stop, so GPs could "focus on the sickest patients".

There are four confirmed cases in Derbyshire and one in Derby city.

Patients in Derbyshire will now have "telephone or virtual appointments", and will need to speak to a medical professional to determine their need to see a GP.

It comes as the UK government announced it was moving from "containing" the coronavirus to "delaying" it.

There have been 596 confirmed cases across the country, but health officials have said they believe the actual number of people infected could be between 5,000 and 10,000.

In total, 10 people with the virus have now died in the UK.

On Friday, the Derby and Derbyshire Local Medical Committee said the pandemic was "stretching services" across the country "which were already struggling".

It said the GP service in the city and the country would be implementing a three-point plan.

Routine GP appointments are suspended so doctors can "concentrate on urgent care for the most unwell"

Patients will move from face-to-face appointments to phone or "virtual appointments"

All patients will need to speak to a medical professional to determine the need to speak to a GP

The statement added that the plan had been put in place to "reduce the spread of the virus and minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our most vulnerable and frail patients".

