Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Police have released images of four men they want to speak to after racist obscenities were hurled at Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard

Police want to speak to four men after Manchester United player Jesse Lingard was the target of racist abuse.

A video circulated on social media showing people shouting obscenities at the midfielder after an FA Cup tie with Derby County, which United won 3-0.

Derbyshire Police released images of the four men they want to speak to, and are investigating the incident alongside Greater Manchester Police.

The incident took place as players got on the team bus on 5 March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jesse Lingard (centre) was in the starting line-up for Manchester United's FA Cup win over Derby

PC Roger Brown said: "The match was fantastically supported by both home and away fans - unfortunately the actions of a mindless minority have cast a shadow over the tie."

Manchester United said earlier it would investigate the incident with Derby County in the hope of identifying the culprits.

