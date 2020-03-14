Image caption Protestors gathered at the care home on Saturday

Demonstrations have been held to protest against proposals to shut a Derbyshire care home - one of seven facing possible closure in the county.

About 20 people gathered outside the Ladycross Care Home, in Sandiacre.

Organiser Dean Stevenson said residents were upset by plans to close the home.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said the homes were not fit for purpose and the safety of the residents came first.

'Morale is down'

In February, the authority said seven of its care homes were "no longer fit for purpose" because of the poor building quality and launched a public consultation on draft proposals that would see all seven close.

About 235 residents would be moved to alternative accommodation.

Mr Stevenson said: "[Residents'] morale is down and the workers are upset and down.

"I hope we do manage to save Ladycross. It's very important for the community and it will leave a big hole if it were to close.

"It's a much-needed service."

Image caption Protestors say the plans are "upsetting"

"We're in a situation we do not want to be in," said Mr Lewis.

"We've got to put the residents' safety first and to resolve those issues it will cost us £34m.

"At the same time we won't solve the fundamental issue that these homes are not fit for purpose."

The consultation runs until 24 April.

