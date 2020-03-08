Image copyright Dean Stevenson Image caption Police were called to the street late on Friday

A man has been bailed after a body was found in Sandiacre, Derbyshire.

Police were called to a property on Town Street at about 22:00 GMT on 6 March, where a man - who has not been formally identified - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was arrested by officers but has since been released while officers investigate.

The force will not confirm why the man was arrested or give further details of how the victim died.

