A man has been arrested after a body was found in a Derbyshire street.

Officers were called to a property on Town Street, Sandiacre, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday and the area was cordoned off overnight.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene but he has yet to be formally identified.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested but police declined to say on suspicion of what or give further details of how the victim died.