Sandiacre death: Arrest after man's body found in street
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a body was found in a Derbyshire street.
Officers were called to a property on Town Street, Sandiacre, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday and the area was cordoned off overnight.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene but he has yet to be formally identified.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested but police declined to say on suspicion of what or give further details of how the victim died.