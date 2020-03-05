Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jordan Maltby pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A man has been jailed for killing another man with a single punch to the face.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 12 years and four months at Derby Crown Court.

Derbyshire Police said he hit Phillip Allen over a disagreement about alcohol on 27 June outside Mr Allen's home in Highfield Lane, Chesterfield.

The punch caused Mr Allen to fall backwards and hit his head on a kerb.

He suffered multiple face fractures and a serious skull fracture, and was taken to hospital where medics discovered a bleed on his brain.

Mr Allen was placed in an induced coma and died three weeks later.

Det Insp Steve Shaw said the case showed the potentially fatal consequences of a single punch.

He said: "As has been seen numerous times across our county, what was a trivial disagreement has ended in an absolutely tragic manner.

"But anyone delivering a punch like Jordan Maltby did that night runs the risk of killing someone - whether that is their intention or not.

"I hope today's sentence gives Mr Allen's family and friends some degree of closure and sends a message to everyone about the dangers of just one punch."

