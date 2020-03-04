Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man self-isolated after meeting someone who had tested positive for coronavirus

A man who self-isolated after coming into "close contact" with a confirmed coronavirus case says he has tested negative for the condition.

The resident, from Belper, Derbyshire, posted on social media he had met someone who had tested positive.

He had been keeping people in the town updated on his situation via a community Facebook page.

Now he and his husband have been cleared of the illness.

In a social media update, he said the couple were told norovirus was the more likely explanation for their illness.

He added he had been advised to remain in self-isolation until 14 March following swab tests undertaken on Saturday.

Last Thursday, a primary school in Buxton, Derbyshire, closed as a precaution following a confirmed case "amongst its parent population".

Some 53 people in the UK have tested positive for the virus, which causes Covid-19.

Image copyright AFP / Oli Scarff Image caption A school in Buxton closed as a precaution after a parent was confirmed as having the virus

