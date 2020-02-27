Image copyright Google Image caption The school sent an alert to parents on Wednesday night

A school in Derbyshire has closed after alerting parents to a "confirmed case of coronavirus amongst our parent population".

Burbage Primary School, in Buxton, announced on Wednesday night that the closure was a precautionary measure to allow a deep clean to be completed.

A BBC journalist with a child at the school confirmed the alert was genuine.

Derbyshire County Council and the Department for Health would not comment.

The school, which has about 350 pupils, said it would provide a further update later.

More than 7,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK since the outbreak began to spread beyond China in January, with 13 cases confirmed positive.

