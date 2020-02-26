Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Simon Jones suffered injuries to his face, two rib fractures, and three stab wounds to his legs in the attack

A man has been convicted of murdering a 57-year-old man with an "enormous knife" during a car park drug deal.

Simon Jones died in hospital after he was stabbed three times in the legs, with one wound severing an artery, in Chaddesden, Derby, on 20 April.

A jury at Derby Crown Court found John Williams, 24, guilty of murder while co-accused Kirk Guy, 34, and Jacob Ali, 20, were convicted of manslaughter.

All three were found guilty of conspiracy to rob.

The trial previously heard Williams, of Waterford Drive in Derby, and Ali were ordered by Guy, of Haydn Road, Derby, to "do over" Mr Jones and his friend Carl Calladine.

Jurors heard Mr Calladine had approached Williams and Ali, of Ashworth Avenue, Chaddesden, to sell cocaine but the drugs were stolen as well as his phone and keys.

Mr Calladine ran away and Williams stabbed Mr Jones, from Belper, after going over to the victim's van, which contained more drugs.

Image caption Mr Jones was found bleeding heavily outside a house near Chaddesden Park

When opening the case Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, said: "Guy set it up, Ali took Williams to the scene and Williams was the killer."

All three of them had denied murder and conspiracy to rob, with Williams saying in his evidence that his only involvement was to drive Ali to the park.

However, Ali's solicitor, Neil Hawes QC, suggested Williams had "tailored" his defence to make Ali "the fall guy", which was denied by Williams.

Leaving the dock after the jury had delivered its verdicts, Williams and Ali shook hands, Williams blew a kiss to his family and Guy waved to his loved ones in the public gallery.

They will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

