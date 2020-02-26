Image copyright Reuters Image caption A man gets lost in the scrum for the ball

A brutal game of football that sees two sides battle it out to score at opposing ends of a town has entered its second day.

The Royal Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, sees the Up'Ards and Down'Ards battle to move a ball to posts at two ends of the town.

The Up'Ards have the advantage after Tom Leighton, from Kniveton, goaled the ball at about 20:00 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Patrick Kerr "turned up" the ball to mark the final day of play.

Image copyright AFP/getty images Image caption Players scrap for the ball during play on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the elaborately painted ball was pushed into boggy fields towards Sturston and spent most of the day heading in that direction.

Competitors had to endure snowfall and freezing temperatures before it was finally goaled against the traditional millstone.

The Up'Ards will be hoping to stay in front after the Down'Ards emerged victorious following a 1-0 victory in March 2019.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Players fight for the ball during the annual Shrovetide football match

Thousands of people take part in the match and many head to Ashbourne to watch the match.

The town carefully prepares for the annual event by boarding up shops and cafes to avoid people clattering into glass windows.

Guest of honour Andrew Lemon threw the ball into the crowd, on Tuesday, which commenced the start of the match.

Shrovetide committee member Patrick 'Paddy' Kerr did the same at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Image copyright AFP/Getty images Image caption A couple sit inside a boarded-up coffee shop ahead of the annual Royal Shrovetide football match

Prince Charles and the late Nottingham Forest and Derby County football manager Brian Clough are among the famous names chosen to "turn up" the ball in previous years.

