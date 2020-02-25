Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson has been described as "extremely well-liked"

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at an allotment.

Andrew Jackson's body was discovered near Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, on 26 January.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 55-year-old sustained a stab wound and multiple injuries to his face, torso and limbs.

Police said two 26-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, taking the the total arrests to nine.

Six men, aged between 26 and 44, and a 51-year-old woman, previously detained for the same offence are on bail.

Derbyshire Police said one of the 26-year-olds had been released on bail while the other was still being questioned.

In a tribute, Mr Jackson's family said he had a "many great friends" but he had been homeless for a while and their "greatest regret" was losing touch with him.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

