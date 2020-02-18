Image copyright Google Image caption David Allsopp's body was found by police in a property in Manchester Street, Derby, on Saturday

Police have named the alleged victim at the centre of a murder investigation in Derby.

David Allsopp, 67, was found dead at a property in Manchester Street at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Magdalena Kissova, 47, also of Manchester Street, has been charged with murdering Mr Allsopp and has been remanded in custody.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Kissova will appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.