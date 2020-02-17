Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Manchester Street at about 13:10 GMT on Saturday

Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead at a property in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Manchester Street at about 13:10 GMT on Saturday where the man's body was found.

A cordon is in place at the scene and officers will be carrying out inquiries in the area.

It is not yet known what the three people have been arrested on suspicion of.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information about what may have happened.

