Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Burton Road in Castle Gresley

An 11-year-old girl has been hit by a car in Derbyshire and airlifted to hospital.

Police said the crash happened on Burton Road, in Castle Gresley, Swadlincote, at about 07:40 GMT.

She was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment and her injuries have been described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Derbyshire Police said no-one had been arrested. The road was closed but has since reopened.

An East Midland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called at 07:30 and the patient was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.