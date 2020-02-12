Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over Andrew Jackson's death

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about the death of a man found on an allotment.

The body of 55-year-old Andrew Jackson was discovered near Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, Derbyshire, on 26 January.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder but no-one has yet been charged.

The reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers, which said those who might not want to talk to the police could approach them.

A post-mortem examination has revealed Mr Jackson suffered a stab wound and multiple injuries to his face, torso and limbs, which suggests he was assaulted.

Image caption Mr Jackson suffered injuries consistent with being attacked, police said

Derbyshire Police described Mr Jackson, also known by his nickname "Catman", as "extremely well-liked" by the local community.

In a tribute, Mr Jackson's family previously said he had been homeless for a while but "he always got by" and they had lost touch with him.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: "We would like to see justice for him.

"We know that some people are often too scared to speak directly to the police, which is why our charity is here to help."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.