A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead at an allotment.

The body of 55-year-old Andrew Jackson was discovered near Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, on 26 January.

Police said a 32-year-old man had been detained and was in custody.

A 51-year-old woman and five men, aged between 26 and 44, had previously been arrested on suspicion of Mr Jackson's murder.

'Many friends'

Derbyshire Police said the victim, who had the nickname Catman, had suffered injuries that suggested he had been attacked.

In a tribute, Mr Jackson's family previously said he had been homeless for a while but "he always got by" and they had lost touch with him.

They said: "Wherever he was, he always made friends. It is of great comfort to us to know that he was well thought of where he lived and that he had made so many great friends."

