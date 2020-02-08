Image copyright Google Image caption Plans for the site have been in discussion since 1998 when the mistake happened

A planning authority which accidentally gave permission for a static caravan park more than 20 years ago, has finally reversed plans for the site.

In 1998, the Peak District National Park Authority mistakenly missed out the word "touring" in a report for the development in Foolow, Derbyshire.

It subsequently bought back the site for £650,000 to prevent static caravans being added.

The new plans return the site "to the original intention".

On Friday, the authority was granted permission to convert the land into a space for 49 touring caravans, with static caravans not allowed.

It comes two years after its previous application was rejected following objections from residents.

'Strength of feeling'

Resident Peter Slater, who has campaigned against the site becoming a caravan park, said: "It should never ever have even come this far. It was their error in the first place.

"The Peak Park are now faced with the problem of trying to sell this on to somebody else to develop, and whether they can recuperate the sort of money they want for it, remains to be seen."

Sarah Fowler, the park authority's chief executive, said the decision "allows for plans in line with those from the original 1998 permission... with the crucial exception of static homes which are now not permitted."

She said: "We acknowledge the strength of feeling within the community of Foolow. We will now consider a range of options for what we do next."

