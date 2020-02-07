Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Simon Jones was fatally stabbed in April 2019

One of three people accused of murdering a man during a drug deal has told a court he had nothing to do with the killing.

John Williams, 24, is jointly accused of the murder of Simon Jones who was fatally stabbed in Derby last year.

Mr Williams told Derby Crown Court his only involvement was to drive his co-accused Jacob Ali to the park where the drug deal was to take place.

All three accused have denied murder and conspiracy to rob.

Simon Jones, 57, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds near Chaddesden Park on 20 April.

Prosecutors say Mr Jones and his friend Carl Calladine were set up by Kirk Guy, 34, Mr Williams and Mr Ali, who intended to rob the men rather than pay thousands of pounds for a large quantity of cocaine.

They allege Mr Guy set up the deal, Mr Ali was the driver and Mr Williams stabbed Mr Jones.

Image caption Mr Jones was found bleeding heavily outside a house near Chaddesden Park

Giving evidence, Mr Williams, of Waterford Drive, Derby, said he played no part in the violence.

He told the court Mr Ali approached him at a party and asked if he wanted to earn £200 "driving down the road and back".

He said he agreed and drove them both to the park where the deal was to take place.

He was given no details of any plot to rob the men, he told the court.

Mr Williams said after they arrived at the park, Mr Ali disappeared out of sight while he waited at the car.

He said Mr Ali returned a short time later wearing a balaclava. He was holding a large knife and subsequently revealed he had stabbed someone.

In cross-examination, Mr Ali's solicitor, Neil Hawes QC, suggested Mr Williams had "tailored" his defence to make Mr Ali "the fall guy", which was denied by Mr Williams.

Mr Ali is still to give evidence but Mr Guy has declined to appear. The trial continues.

