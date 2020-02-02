Image copyright Family handout Image caption Derbyshire Police described Andrew Jackson, also known by his nickname "Catman", as "extremely well-liked" by the local community

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an allotment.

The body of Andrew Jackson, 55, was found by officers off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, last week.

The two men, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of arrests to six.

A 51-year-old woman and three men, aged 44, 39 and 27, had previously been arrested and they all remain in custody.

Derbyshire Police described Mr Jackson, also known by his nickname "Catman", as "extremely well-liked" by the local community.

The force have said he had injuries which suggested he had been attacked and urged anyone with information to come forward.

In a tribute, Mr Jackson's family previously said he had been homeless for a while but "he always got by" and they had lost touch with him.

"And wherever he was, he always made friends. It is of great comfort to us to know that he was well thought of where he lived and that he had made so many great friends," they said.

