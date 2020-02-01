Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson has been described as "extremely well-liked"

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an allotment.

The body of Andrew Jackson, 55, was found by officers off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, on Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman and a man, 44, were arrested on Thursday and two other men, aged 39 and 27, were arrested on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Police said they all remain in custody and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Previously, in a tribute, Mr Jackson's family said he had been "homeless for a while" and they had lost touch with him.

"Our greatest regret is that we were unable to find him, despite searching. And that we never had the chance to talk together again."

Derbyshire Police described Mr Jackson, also known by his nickname "Catman", as "extremely well-liked" by the local community.

The force have said he had injuries which suggested he had been assaulted and appealed for witnesses with information to come forward.

