Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson has been described as "extremely well-liked"

A family has paid tribute to a man found dead at an allotment, saying their "greatest regret" was losing touch with him.

Officers discovered the body of Andrew Jackson, 55, off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, at about 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

They have since launched a murder inquiry.

His family have released a statement saying they had tried to find Mr Jackson before he died.

"Our greatest regret is that we were unable to find him, despite searching," they said. "And that we never had the chance to talk together again.

"Andy was homeless for a while but he always got by.

"And wherever he was, he always made friends. It is of great comfort to us to know that he was well thought of where he lived and that he had made so many great friends."

They said he was a "very clever guy" when he was younger and enjoyed "tinkering with electrics and engines".

Derbyshire Police described Mr Jackson, also known by his nickname "Catman", as "extremely well-liked" by the local community.

The force said he had injuries which suggested he had been assaulted.

They are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw anything to come forward, as they believe there were a number of people in the Prospect Drive area between 22:30 on Saturday and 02:00 on Sunday.

